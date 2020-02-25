[tabung-haji-appoints-new-faces-to-fortify-financial-and-financial-investment-portfolio]

Lembaga Tabung Haji said Datuk Merina Abu Tahir was appointed as its chief monetary officer, productive February five, Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit as main financial investment officer (powerful January 20) and Muhammad Fawwaz Aminuddin as common supervisor of strategic expense (successful February 11). — Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A few new faces have been appointed to direct the senior management team of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to strengthen its money and financial commitment portfolio.

TH, in a statement nowadays, said Datuk Merina Abu Tahir was appointed as its chief money officer, efficient February five, Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit as chief financial commitment officer (successful January 20) and Muhammad Fawwaz Aminuddin as normal manager of strategic expenditure (successful February 11).

Merina is a chartered accountant and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), Affiliation of Chartered Qualified Accountants (ACCA), Malaysian Institute of Accredited Public Accountants (MICPA), Asean Chartered Qualified Accountant (Asean CPA), and Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia (IIAM).

She has 30 several years of operating experience, locally and internationally in multinationals, financial institutions and audit follow as perfectly as has comprehensive encounter in standard management, finance, small business growth, and inner and external auditing.

Aside from being an MIA Council member from December 2016 to November 2019, she was also the ex-Chair of ACCA Malaysia Advisory Committee, the statement claimed.

Mohamad Damshal holds an MBA from the College of Toledo, Ohio and is also a Chartered Economic Analyst (CFA).

Right before signing up for TH, Mohamad Damshal was head of fairness and fastened cash flow investments at the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) Malaysia.

He has above 26 decades of doing the job experience in domestic and overseas expense administration, as nicely credit rating assessment and danger manage, and has served as chief govt officer of an financial commitment companies corporation.

Previously, he served TH from 1999 to 2003 in the corporate setting up department and led its fixed income investment decision portfolio administration.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Fawwaz is a dual constitution-holder of equally the CFA and Chartered Accountant (ACA) by The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

He has an intensive encounter in investment decision technique administration with specialisation in strategic organizing, organisational development, transaction structuring, company finance, challenge administration, expenditure evaluation, and enterprise advancement.

“He has also served as an auditor at Deloitte United Kingdom right before becoming a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Malaysia as a company finance expert,” the assertion reported, incorporating that ahead of signing up for TH, Muhammad Fawwaz was common supervisor of UMW Group and a prime administration govt of a number of organizations in the Middle East. — Bernama