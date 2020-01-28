Tabung Haji: Haj help remains, new form introduced to reduce the attractiveness | Malaysia

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. – Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, January 28 – Haj help for the 1441H / 2020M season remains for the first time for Muassasah Haj pilgrims, including those who have successfully completed their Haj appeals because they only have to pay RM 9,980 to pay the Performing Haj as in previous years, said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

TH, it is said today, will give priority to those who have appealed as Mahram, the elderly and their helpers, and those who have been chosen to perform their Haj in the past year but have had to postpone it.

It was said that priority would also be given to those whose turn it was to perform the Hajj in 2021.

“As an improvement, Tabung Haji introduced a standardized” Borang Rayuan Haji “(Hajj Appeal Form) to help pilgrims with their Hajj application process for this year’s Hajj season.

“This form gives those who wish to appeal the opportunity to voluntarily pay the full price of RM 22,900 for the performance of Muassasah Haj. – Bernama