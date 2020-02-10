Taco Bell appoints KFC’s Nikki Lawson Global Chief Brand Officer

Taco Bell has found Marisa Thalberg’s successor at Nikki Lawson, who is giving up her position at KFC and taking on the position of global sister of the sister company.

Lawson will move to Tex-Mex in April after the departure of Thalberg’s predecessor last August.

Thalberg, who has been Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Lowe since then, has been head of the brand at Taco Bell since 2015 and has taken on the functions of Chief Brand Engagement Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Global Chief Brand Officer.

Lawson was previously Managing Director of KFC South Pacific, having previously served as Chief Marketing and Development Officer for the South Pacific. She came to the parent company Yum Brands for the first time in 2001 and gained experience in South Africa and Australia.

The marketer reports directly to Mark King, Taco Bell’s chief executive officer. After joining the company in July last year, King had the ambition to position the chain as a “Powerhouse Global Brand” that goes “beyond QSR”.

“With her proven track record and incredible heart, I can’t think of anyone better than Nikki for this job, and I know that her addition will strengthen Taco Bell’s position for another decade of global growth,” he said.

Lawson added: “I loved every moment of running the KFC brand in the SOPAC region and working with the dynamic people and franchise partners who are at the core of our success. Having the opportunity to join the incredible Taco Bell brand is more than exciting.

“I am so impressed with their culture of innovation and strong customer loyalty and look forward to advancing the next chapter in Taco Bell’s growth and mission around the world.”

