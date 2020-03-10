Tadhg Brophy’s late attempt earns Newbridge remaining slot

The Newbridge School squad rejoice following the Lender of Eire Leinster Educational facilities Junior Cup semi-last at Energia Park. Photograph by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tadhg Brophy was the hero for Newbridge University at Donnybrook as his stoppage-time consider handed them a spectacular Leinster Schools’ Junior Cup semi-ultimate victory above Terenure University.

Acquiring also shocked 2019 champions St Michael’’s Higher education in the past spherical, Newbridge will now deal with Blackrock Faculty in the forthcoming decider at the similar location.

Subsequent a neat pass by fly-fifty percent Paddy Taylor, ’Bridge centre Harry Farrell crashed over for a fourth-moment try out.

Even so, ’’Nure responded with a reward exertion from lock Eamon Geraghty and Yousif Ajina also crossed above to give the south Dubliners a 12-7 interval cushion.

Newbridge had light right after an encouraging commence, but they fired back in devastating manner on the resumption. Farrell and Brophy conjured wonderful particular person tries to shift Dave Brew’s prices in just touching distance of a remaining overall look.

A replay appeared on the playing cards when Ajina driven over for his second score on 51 minutes, until finally Taylor’s break paved the way for Brophy’s match-clinching 5-pointer.

H Farrell, T Brophy 2 tries every single, A Carroll 2 drawbacks.

Y Ajina 2 attempts, E Geraghty try out, H O’Leary 2 negatives.

T Brophy A Carroll, H Farrell, J Collins, A Larkin-Smithers P Taylor, M Collins D Walsh, J Sheedy, S Davitt R Munnelly, S Treacy S Menton, R McGroary, R Byrne.

R Kenny, C Cosgrave, C Jennings, P Forde, S Watson, H Hamilton, J Zebedee, M Masterson.

J Kennedy D Martin, Y Ajina, H O’Leary, E Walsh H Ennis, P Swords O Storey, M Egan, J Delaney E Geraghty, M Somerville C Redmond-Murray, C Mantero-Belard B Nolan.

M Murphy, C Sharkey, C O’Brien, B McEvoy, O Flanagan, F Wardick, R King, S Horgan.

C Wardrop (LRR).