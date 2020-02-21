[Tadic suggests he turned down January shift to Barca]

Photograph by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Photographs

The forward says he experienced no explanation to go away Ajax

Dusan Tadic claims he was not astonished to hear Barcelona wished to signal him in the January transfer window but experienced no explanation to depart Ajax.

The 31-12 months-old was a single of dozens of forwards joined with a move to the Camp Nou as Quique Setien’s facet sought a alternative for the wounded Luis Suarez.

Tadic has now spoken about the speculation and spelled out why he was not tempted to sign up for the Catalan giants.

“I was not amazed that FC Barcelona preferred to employ the service of me for six months mainly because I feel in myself and I have experienced an exceptional year,” he reported. ”But I have said a hundred situations that Ajax is my club and there was no explanation to go away for Barcelona ​​because I have every thing I want below. And I am less than contract right until 2026.” Supply | De Telegraaf

Barcelona didn’t regulate to deliver in a ahead in the course of the transfer window but have due to the fact been permitted an unexpected emergency signing after losing Ousmane Dembele for 6 months.