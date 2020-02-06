Taecyeon, Lee Yeon Hee and Im Joo Hwan’s tense reunion scene spark anticipation for “The Game: Towards Zero”

MBC drama “The Game: Towards Zero” revealed footage of the suspensive meeting between Taecyeon at 2 p.m., Lee Yeon Hee and Im Joo Hwan.

The mystery thriller stars 2 PM Taecyeon as Kim Tae Pyung, a man with the supernatural ability to see other people’s deaths when he looks them in the eye. With detective Seo Joon Young (played by Lee Yeon Hee), he sets out to find the truth behind a murder that took place 20 years ago. Im Joo Hwan plays the medical examiner Goo Do Kyung.

spoilers

The latest episodes have caught the attention of viewers by revealing everything from the first meeting of the three characters to their meeting 20 years later. The final scene showed that the only reason Kim Tae Pyung couldn’t see Seo Joon Young’s death was because he was going to be the cause of his death.

The new stills capture their tense reunion after 20 years. Until that time, they had never met before. It is also the scene where Kim Tae Pyung and Seo Joon Young arrest Goo Do Kyung as a suspect in a murder case.

In the photos, Kim Tae Pyung and Goo Do Kyung share fierce eye contact. Kim Tae Pyung grabs him furiously by the collar, but Goo Do Kyung looks very calm and even has a hint of fun in his eyes. Seo Joon Young stands in the room with an uncomfortable expression.

In particular, in the future that Kim Tae Pyung saw, Goo Do Kyung committed suicide while holding Kim Tae Pyung hostage and surrounded by police, and this vision of the future remained unchanged even after 20 years. Just before he died, Goo Do Kyung said to Kim Tae Pyung, “You can never find Seo Joon Young.” the future.

Episodes 11 and 12 of “The Game: Towards Zero” will air on February 6 at 8:55 pm KST.

Catch up on the last episode below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?