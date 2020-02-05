Taecyeon + Lee Yeon Hee, the new drama “The Game: Towards Zero” reaches new heights

MBC “The Game: Towards Zero” is on the rise!

On February 5, the new mystery thriller starring Taecyeon and Lee Yeon Hee, from 2 p.m., reached its highest audience level to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “The Game: Towards Zero” had an average national rating of 4.6% and a peak of 6.4%, setting a new personal best for the drama.

“The Game: Towards Zero” also fared well with the key demographic of viewers between the ages of 20 and 49, scoring an average 2.3% for the night.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Forest”, a new romantic drama starring Park Hae Jin and Jo Bo Ah, experienced a significant audience increase for its third episode. The last broadcast of the drama obtained a national average rating of 6.2% and 6.9% for its two parts, which represents a substantial increase compared to the previous rating of 4.7% and 5.1%.

Check out the latest episode of “The Game: Towards Zero” with English subtitles here …

Watch now

… And the last episode of “Forest” here!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?