Taeyong of NCT and JR of NU’EST show their adorable friendship

The friendship between Taeyong of NCT and JR of NU’EST is still strong!

On January 25, Taeyong went to the official NCT 127 Twitter account to reveal that he had spent his Lunar New Year vacation catching up with JR over a meal.

The NCT member posted a nice photo of the two idols sharing a meal and wrote, “Happy New Year, everyone. We eat together for the first time in two years, hehehehe. “

여러분 새해 복 많이 받으세요

우리 2 년 만 에 밥 먹어요 ㅎ ㅎㅎㅎ #NCT # NCT127 # TAEYONG #JR pic.twitter.com/GGayKo24Ou

– NCT 127 (@ NCTsmtown_127) January 25, 2020

Earlier this month, JR mentioned on a Naver V Live show that he and Taeyong had promised to eat after seeing each other at a year-end music show.

SM Entertainment confirmed this week that NCT 127 is preparing for a return, which makes it all the more significant that the two friends have managed to find time to spend time together in the middle of their busy schedules!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?