Taft prison expected to close in March unless last-minute alternatives are found

The Taft Correctional Facility could close and lose more than 300 employees as of March 31.

The Management & Training Corporation, which manages the prison, has sent a warning to Kern County that it expects her contract with the Federal Prison Office to end on March 31 and 332 prison staff will be dismissed.

“Although MTC continues to work with various authorities to find alternatives to closing the facility, we are required to notify you of the potential closure under federal and state law,” the company said. “Right now, we expect our contract to end and the staff will be laid off.”

The Prisons Office had planned to close the prison in late January, but a temporary extension was granted until March 2020 to give the MTC more time to find a solution to avoid closing it. Unless a solution is found within the next two months, the Prisons Office will proceed with the closure.

The Taft Correctional Institution has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people and contributes $ 4.6 million to the local economy, according to the MTC.