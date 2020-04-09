Tagovailoa holds virtual pro day for NFL teams

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa participated in a private workout in the area of ​​a traditional pro day on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

Multiple outlets reported that videotaped footage of the one-hour session was shared with all 32 NFL teams.

Tagovailoa is second in the Field Level Media rankings among quarterback prospects available in the 2020 NFL Draft, behind LSU’s Joe Burrow.

Burrow is widely expected to be drafted first overall, leaving many teams in need of a quarterback for Tagovailoa. Interest could start with the Washington Redskins at No. 2, the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and the Los Angeles Charger at No. 6.

Every NFL Network, Tagovailoa dropped former Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy as well as ex-Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb on Thursday.

Tagovailoa hit 55 scripted throws and another 20 “dynamic” passes in a drill setting at a private gym. The NFL Network reports that fewer than 10 people are present, to follow the health and safety guidelines set during coronavirus infection.

Tagovailoa underwent two surgeries during his junior season in Alabama in 2019, one in his right ankle in October and another in November to repair a posterior wall fracture and break the hip, which ended his season.

Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, dismissed her alleged “overblown” concerns about her client’s injury history, citing doctors who examined her.

“He’s actually had a few months since joining to heal, and perhaps the best authorities are the two doctors who were able to lay hands on him – Lyle Cain who is in Alabama and Chip Routt in Houston, and he’s the one who runs him, ”Steinberg told 790 The Ticket in South Florida.

“They are both very clear that Tua’s health is good, and no recurrence will occur here.”

Tagovailoa left Alabama’s storied program as No. 1 in school history in completion percentage (69.3 percent), touchdowns during a season (43 in 2018) and career passing touchdowns (87).

