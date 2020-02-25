% tags% – Up News Information Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819811%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The law enforcement are at the scene of a barricade situation involving a murder suspect in Panorama Metropolis.
The suspect ran out of a chase motor vehicle around Chase Road and Willis Avenue soon just after eight: 30 p.m. Two others inside of the auto also fled on foot.
The suspect with barricades was found in the 14800 block of Chase Avenue at the time of this report, according to police.
This story is unfolding.