% tags% – Up News Information Los Angeles

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
%-tags%-–-up-news-information-los-angeles

<pre> <pre>% tags% - CBS Los Angeles</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819811%
%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819812%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The law enforcement are at the scene of a barricade situation involving a murder suspect in Panorama Metropolis.

The suspect ran out of a chase motor vehicle around Chase Road and Willis Avenue soon just after eight: 30 p.m. Two others inside of the auto also fled on foot.

%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819813%%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819814%

The suspect with barricades was found in the 14800 block of Chase Avenue at the time of this report, according to police.

%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819815%
%MINIFYHTMLecf12f2b7917d7c7347b584d2ba0819816%

This story is unfolding.