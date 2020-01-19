Taika Waititi in early discussions about the development of the Star Wars film

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, is in early discussions about developing a new Star Wars film, as Variety has confirmed.

There are no further details on how far these negotiations with Waititi are or what his participation might ultimately look like. Waititi is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry and Star Wars is Star Wars.

For his part, Waititi seemed to respond to reports with a little help from Fleetwood Mac on Thursday afternoon with an ironic tweet.

Waititi recently directed The Mandalorian’s season finale, Lucasfilm’s breakout series for Disney Plus, and also played the droid IG-11.

Given his recent history with the Star Wars universe, Variety Waititi asked on Monday if he might be able to direct a Star Wars film in the future.

“Oh, I don’t know anything about it,” Waititi said. “But Mandalorians was my chance to work with some stormtroopers.”

But Waititi said he would definitely want to take over the reins of a Star Wars film.

“Of course I would, but I’ll settle for IG-11 to be the hero of the season,” he said.

Chris Hemsworth, director Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman promote Thor: Love and Thunder (Getty)

Representatives for Disney and Waititi had no comment.

Waititi’s plate is already ridiculously packaged. He has completed the production of his next directorial project, the football film Next Goal Wins, with Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss and will appear as an actor in The Suicide Squad for screenwriter and director James Gunn.

His next directorial project is likely to be Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studio, dated November 5, 2021. And then Waititi is nominally linked to running Akira for Warner Bros., which could begin production in early 2021.

American film director J.J. Abrams and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cast (AP / AAP)

Should Waititi officially register to develop a Star Wars film, it would be the latest in a parade of top creatives looking to travel to the faraway galaxy.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars film, and Star Wars: the last Jedi director Rian Johnson told Variety that he is still “talking” to Lucasfilm to make more Star Wars films.

Last October, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss left his contract to make a number of Star Wars films for Lucasfilm.

The next Star Wars movie was opened by Disney on December 16, 2022.