Taika Waititi in talks to develop a new “Star Wars” film So Kia Ora To The Galaxy

What would you do after pumping out the most criticized Star Wars movie since the prequels? Hire one of the hottest directors who is looking for a possible follow-up.

Variety reports Disney has included preliminary discussions Taika Waititi regarding a new Star Wars film that deviates from his direction in the first season finale of The Mandalorian.

The publication said there was no agreement and it was not entirely clear what Waititi’s role in production would be, but talks were still ongoing.

Waititi, whose most recent film Jojo Rabbit has collected six Oscar nominations, has taken care of the conversation itself:

pic.twitter.com/npDp5Pkrqa

– Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) January 17, 2020

Significantly, co-director Edgar Wright shot back with this:

This is a strange photo of Han and Leia.

– edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 17, 2020

If you think you’ve heard a lot about Waititi lately, then in addition to Jojo Rabbit and his Mandalorian stint, he signed up for the following in the not too distant future:

A little bit going!

However, Disney has hinted that there are a lot of Star Wars films to watch. Although the original Skywalker is now finished and dusted, a new Star Wars flick is slated to appear on December 16, 2022, which is not as far away as you would hope. Additional films are planned for 2024 and 2026.

Then there’s the stack of Stars Wars projects that were originally tied to Game Of Thrones showrunners D.B. White and David Benioff, until they resigned from the whole business.

With so much Star Wars, it would probably be less likely that Waititi would not have been looked into.

Image:

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

