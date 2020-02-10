Taika Waititi wins her first Oscar

Taika Waititi won an Academy Award.

His film Jojo Rabbit chose the best adapted scenario.

During his acceptance speech, Waititi thanked his mother before admitting that he had lost her in the auditorium, “a few hours ago”.

He also expressed surprise at the weight of the statue.

“It’s really light,” he said. “This one is light. It is supposed to be heavy.”

In a speech where nerves started to take over, he revealed that his mother was responsible for his Oscar-winning adaptation.

“Thank you for being my mother and for giving me the book I adapted,” he said. “This film would not have existed without you.”

He also said he wanted to thank a lot of people but joked that he wouldn’t “because I don’t remember them”.

To finish his speech, he said, “That’s it. It’s really great, ”before delivering an inspiring message.

“It’s for all the aboriginal children in the world who want to make art and tell stories that you can do here.”

