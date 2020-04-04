Taika Waititi wishes Robert Downey Jr a happy birthday with a joke

We can’t say that we noticed the similarity between Robert (in the center) and Graham (on the right) despite the tweet of Takia (on the left) (Photo: REX)

Taika Waititi wished Robert Downey Jr all the best by peculiarly attaching a photo of Graham Norton running a homage chat program.

He wrote on Twitter: “Happy Birthday, RobertDowneyJr !!!”, next to a photo of Graham, for no apparent reason.

The director’s tribute to Robert’s 55th birthday made the fans equally confused when they posted on Twitter: “He looked so different, wowe” and “Your mind works in a way I never understand.”

Others posted on Twitter that Graham Norton will probably like this comparison, saying, “Graham Norton will love it.”

Some fans have emphasized that RDJ is not a bell for Graham, but Taika himself: “you know it’s funny because … YOU look like him in a sense …… do you have anything to say ‘.

In addition to Taiki’s tribute, Robert also shared a movie with Josh Brolin singing him a birthday song on his Instagram story.

Lexi Rabe, the Avengers star, also shared a charming tribute, writing, “Robert know he loves you … 3000. You’re undefined, but we’ll try.”

Then she and her family wrote the acrostic using the letters of his name, saying: “Resistant, original, brilliant, funny, royal, treasure” and is simply the sweetest.

Actress Morgan Stark added in the caption: “With each decade you added new words to your definition. “Today we are wondering what miracles this Ironman will hold for the next ten years! -Happy Birthday, Rabes’.

It will be a fairly peaceful birthday for Robert, because with most of the world he is blocked by a coronavirus.

However, after lifting restrictions, a belated RDJ birthday will be a great excuse for a party.

Who knows, Graham Norton may even get an invitation …

