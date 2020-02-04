Taika Waititi’s BAFTAs speech is so much Taika

Jojo Rabbit is the kind of film that has stayed with me for months, and I give almost all of my thanks to Taika Waititi for it. The film forces us to examine how history repeats itself in many metaphorical ways. He takes a look at National Socialism and, in a broader sense, at today’s White Nationalism.

Now that Taka has won and nominated Waititi, there seems to be a mixture of praise and skepticism for the film. Taika Waititi wins awards for his work on Jojo Rabbit, I think he should. The film is a brilliant satire that focuses on a boy enchanted by ideals that Hitler inflicted on the children under his rule.

At the BAFTAs last weekend, Waititi was awarded the prize for the best adapted screenplay. However, his speech was so Taika Waititi that it was perfect. Almost with a “good, that’s fun” tone (instead of the normal baffled “thank you” from those who win), Taika Waititi stayed true to herself, and maybe that’s why I still think about it.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocHyf-KWekE (/ embed)

Let’s start with the words: “This is very, very cool for me. Coming from the colonies has been a tough week for you and it will be very nice to take a little of your gold home with you where it belongs, ”the speech continued, and was more of a foray into how grateful it is he should have this film made, and maybe that’s why I love him so much. It was not a grandiose view of him and his career, but showed what this film meant for him and, of course, for the audience.

Jojo Rabbit was a topic of conversation right from the start. Based on Christine Leunens’ book Caging Skies, the story follows Jojo and his imaginary “friend” Adolf Hitler during the deconstruction of institutionalized hatred and how children were fed lies in World War II to create more of Hitler’s youth mentality.

All of this leads to extremely nuanced and interesting insights from the film – some praise the courage, others question the effectiveness of the satirical elements, but all lead to one thing: we talk about it. Regardless of whether Jojo Rabbit is a film that you find appealing or offensive, or which adjective you prefer, it is something that people talk about the rise of white nationalism, both historically and currently.

I think the real conversation about Jojo Rabbit is important and that we should definitely have an open discussion about how this film resonates, and I hope that this kind of conversation will take place even more if Taika’s work continues to be recognized.

