Taiwan donates 2M more masks to US

Taiwan this week announced that it will donate two million more masks to the United States, continuing its humanitarian support for its allies during the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, Taiwan donates ten million masks to the US, to the Member States of the European Union, to other European nations and to diplomatic allies.

“Committed to the Spirit of ‘Taiwan Can Help!’ “And accompanied by a call for more international cooperation, this is Taiwan’s first large-scale humanitarian assistance initiative after the coronavirus outbreak,” said the Foreign Minister of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s two million mask donation is in addition to the 100,000 weekly masks provided in the United States. Donations are due to Taiwan-USA. Cooperation framework for the prevention of epidemics, the statement said.

Taiwan also donates seven million masks to the EU and to the member states Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Taiwan will consult with the EU and different European countries to establish reciprocal collaborations with COVID-19, such as complementary supply chains for related equipment.

Taiwan said now that it has taken care of its domestic needs, the government can direct its attention to international support.

Ten million masks is just the first wave of attendance, the government said.

“Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to evaluate the situation and its own capacity for prevention and containment when planning assistance, including for partner countries under the new South-South policy,” he said in reference to regional nations.

“The disease has no boundaries. As a result of the global coronavirus outbreak, Taiwan’s efforts to prevent and contain the disease have gained international acclaim. Taiwan also has a responsibility to be on the front line and help others, ”he said.

Taiwan has struggled with its exclusion from the World Health Organization (WHO) due to pressure from China. In recent years, China has blocked Taiwan’s participation in the body, even as an observer, and has banned Taiwanese officials from participating in the World Health Assembly.

“Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping. Taiwan should not be excluded from the international public health system,” the statement said.

“Taiwan again urges the WHO to include it extensively in related meetings, mechanisms and activities, so that Taiwan can work side-by-side with the world to overcome this serious challenge,” he said.

“Taiwan will take concrete actions to demonstrate to the international community that the world needs Taiwan and that Taiwan will not be absent.”

