TAIPEI – Taiwan on Thursday condemned “groundless” allegations from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) that racist slurs against her came from the island, saying racism did not exist in Taiwan to a heightened of body failure.

Taiwan’s lack of Taiwan’s membership, due to pressure from China claiming the island as its own, angered the Taipei government over the outbreak of coronavirus. Taiwan said it did not get timely information and that the lives of the Taiwanese had become political personnel. WHO denied it.

On Wednesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus denied “racist slurs” against him, which he said came from Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou said they “strongly condemned and defended the baseless accusations” that he labeled “speculation.”

“Taiwan is an old and highly-developed advanced democratic country, and we have not fully encouraged our people to personally attack the WHO Director, and what’s more has not made any racist comments, “Ou said.

Taiwan has condemned any form of discrimination, and any internet attack against the WHO leader has nothing to do with Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry or its influence, he added.

Tedros’s comments are irresponsible and he should clarify them and apologize to Taiwan, Ou said.

Taiwan is one that is “politically honored” in the global health system, he added.

“The concept of racism does not exist in Taiwan. We have no problem with racism.”

Taiwan boasts of these early and very effective measures against coronavirus, 379 cases and five deaths to date, far less than many of its neighbors.

The WHO, in a rare statement about Taiwan last month, said it was closely monitoring coronavirus development there, learning lessons from how they fight it, and detailed how WHO interacts with those Taiwan health expert.

Taiwan said the WHO ignored its questions at the start of the coronavirus outbreak and did not share with members the information Taiwan provided to the coronavirus including details on its cases and prevention methods .

It is part of what has long been described as a risk-taking pattern because of China’s pressure to isolate it from international bodies.

Under the slogan “Taiwan Can Help,” the government announced last week the granting of 10 million face masks to the United States, Europe and the 15 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with the island.

Ou said Taiwan will provide another six million masks, in northern and eastern Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the United States that have been severely hit by the pandemic. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)