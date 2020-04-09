Taiwan has turned down accusations that it has attacked the WHO leader

TAIPEI – Taiwan on Thursday angrily condemned accusations from the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) that racist slurs against her came from the island, saying that racism is not in Taiwan in increasing its bitterness, fighting the body.

Taiwan’s isolation from the WHO, due to objections from China claiming the island as its own, angered the Taipei government over the outbreak of coronavirus.

Taiwan said it did not get timely information and that the lives of the Taiwanese had become political personnel. WHO denied it.

Taiwan has long described it as a pattern of behavior that puts it at risk because of China’s pressure to isolate it from international bodies.

On Wednesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus denied “racist slurs” against him, which he said came from Taiwan.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan has opposed any form of discrimination.

“For years, we have been excluded from international organizations, and we know better than anyone what it feels like to be discriminated against,” he said in a statement. “If Director-General Tedros can withstand pressure from China and come to Taiwan to see Taiwan’s efforts to fight COVID-19 for himself, he will see that the citizens of Taiwan are the real victims.” of unfair treatment. “

Tedros is not a popular figure in Taiwan due to suspicions that he is close to China and the WHO list of Taiwan virus cases under China, even though it is completely separate.

President Donald Trump blamed the WHO on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou said Tedros’s accusations were baseless and “speculative” and that Taiwan did not make any racist comments or encourage anyone to do so.

Tedros’s comments are irresponsible and he should clarify them and apologize to Taiwan, Ou said.

“The concept of racism does not exist in Taiwan. We have no problem with racism,” he told reporters.

Taiwan boasts of these early and very effective measures against coronavirus, 379 cases and five deaths to date, far less than many of its neighbors.

The WHO said last month it was closely following the development of coronavirus in Taiwan and learned lessons from how they fight it.

However, Taiwan said the WHO ignored its questions at the beginning of the outbreak and did not share the information members provided with Taiwan, including details on coronavirus cases and prevention methods .

Under the slogan “Taiwan Can Help,” the government announced last week the granting of 10 million face masks to the United States, Europe and the 15 countries that still maintain formal diplomatic relations with the island.

Ou said Taiwan will provide another six million masks, in northern and eastern Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the United States that have been severely hit by the pandemic. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)