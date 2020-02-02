Taiwan is struggling with diplomats to keep the flights going with the Chinese virus involved

The Taiwanese airline China Airlines has been included in the Italian flight ban for all flights between the country and China that should be discontinued according to the WHO categorization. – Reuters file image

TAIPEI, Feb. 2 – Taiwan is asking its diplomats to speak to governments that fly Taiwanese airlines to ensure that flights to the World Health Organization as part of China have stopped flights due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taiwan only reported 10 cases, compared to more than 14,000 in China. However, since WHO views self-governing Taiwan as part of China, it has indicated in its statement that China is a “very high risk”.

Taiwan is not a member of the WHO due to Chinese objections. China considers democratic Taiwan to be its own territory without the right to participate in international organizations unless it admits that it is part of China, which the Taiwanese government has rejected.

Italy ordered last week that all flights between the country and China be stopped based on WHO categorization, including Taiwan China Airlines, the only Taiwanese airline that flies between the island and Italy.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said today that they are asking their diplomats around the world in places where Taiwanese airlines fly to explain that what WHO is doing to include the island as part of China is wrong and flights are not may affect.

“Taiwan is Taiwan. Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China, ”he told reporters in Taipei, adding that they have completely separate health and flight management systems.

“The WHO should not misunderstand this simple reality.”

Except for China, there has been no other place where flights have been restricted, and it is not fair to include Taiwan as part of the China restrictions, Wu added.

Johnson Chiang, head of the European Department at the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said they informed the Italian government on Friday that the ban on flights to Taiwan was not scientifically justified.

“We think this decision is wrong,” he said.

WHO placed Taiwan under China, which misled Italy’s Ministry of Health, Chiang added.

Taiwan managed to get Vietnam to lift its ban on flying to Taiwan within a few hours because the Southeast Asian country had also included the island in its flight ban from China.

Taiwan has asked WHO to grant it access to ensure that it receives the latest virus information. WHO says Taiwan is getting the information it needs, but was not allowed to attend emergency meetings. – Reuters