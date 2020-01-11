Taiwan is voting on the line with its democracy’s future

Loading...

TAIPEI – The future of Taiwanese democracy is at stake when the self-governing island’s 19 million voters decide on a second term for independent President Tsai Ing-wen.

Voting started on Saturday at 8 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. The vote count begins soon after, the results are expected later in the evening.

Analysts generally expect Tsai to win after supporting the Hong Kong democratic protests and overseeing a robust economy despite the US-China trade war. BNY Mellon Investment Management, senior sovereign analyst Aninda Mitra, wrote in a note on Friday that the likelihood of a ballot box is “slim” and expects Tsai’s DPP to stick to the presidency and legislature.

Taiwanese laws prohibit the publication of opinion polls until 4:00 p.m. on election day.

For many in Taiwan, months of protests in Hong Kong have significantly improved the contrast between their democratically ruled island and the authoritarian mainland China ruled by communists.

Tsai said the election is an opportunity to protect Taiwan’s democracy.

“Let’s go out and vote tomorrow and tell the world in our own voices that the Taiwanese are determined to defend sovereignty, preserve democracy, and are determined to stick to reforms,” ​​she said at a rally late Friday.

Tsai’s Kuomintang challenger Han Kuo-yu, Han, said Taiwan should be more open to negotiations with China, unlike Tsai, who rejected Beijing’s overtures. At his last rally, attended by hundreds of thousands of people in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, he focused on practical issues such as improving education and business.

“I want to attract massive investments. I want products to be exported without a break, ”he said.

China and Taiwan separated during the civil war in 1949, but Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island and occasionally threatens to use force to take control if necessary.

The Hong Kong protests have undermined Taiwan’s support for the “one country two system” approach. Beijing is committed to ruling both this former British colony and Taiwan.

Fears of Chinese interference in Taiwanese politics and economic recovery have given Tsai an edge again after a severe setback for their Democratic Progressive Party 14 months ago.

“The reason I vote for them is to preserve the value of Taiwan’s freedom and democracy, and that shouldn’t be affected by the other side of the strait (China),” said Lucy Ting, a student, at Tsai’s rally on Friday ,

The Kuomintang struggled to find candidates who could cheer on its pro-China supporters and win over young Taiwanese who were increasingly in favor of the DPP.

However, the election of former legislator Han as mayor of Kaohsiung in December 2018 contributed to the revival of the Kuomintang, which had lost their power four years ago. They had ruled since their troops fled the mainland to Taiwan after the Communist Civil War victory in 1949.

Shortly after taking office, Han traveled to China to sign contracts for the sale of Taiwanese agricultural products worth 5.2 billion New Taiwan dollars (165 million US dollars). He also met with senior officials for relations with Taiwan, including the head of the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Liu Jieyi, and senior Hong Kong Communist Party officials.

This strengthened his image as a candidate who was supported by Beijing and a friend of Beijing. Although Han is not expected to win, his party is fighting hard to overthrow the majority of the DPP in the 113-seat parliament, officially known as the Legislative Yuan.

A Tsai victory is expected to put more diplomatic, economic and military pressure on the island from Beijing. This is a continuation of President Xi Jinping’s campaign, which is forcing her government to support persistence in Taiwan as part of China.

Tsai declined to do so, claiming that Beijing was not entitled to Taiwan, although her government had repeatedly called for unconditional talks to resume.

Since its transition to full democracy in the 1980s, Taiwan has increasingly maintained its independent identity from China, although it is not recognized by the United Nations or a larger nation.

The island, with more than 23 million inhabitants, performs all the functions of a sovereign nation, issues its own passports, maintains its own military and legal system and is a crucial hub in the global high-tech supply chain.

If Tsai is re-elected, he will face challenges when he tries to reform the government and the economy and implement unpopular cuts in generous public service pensions.

Taiwan was a Japanese colony in the first half of the 20th century and was controlled by China’s nationalist government after World War II. It became a refuge for Chiang Kai-shek and his troops when they fled the Communists after the end of the civil war.

Taiwan has aligned itself more closely with the United States under Tsai, and for eight years has broken closer ties with China under its predecessor Ma Ying-jeou. This election is about whether Taiwan continues to move closer to the United States or return to an economic policy aimed at opening up China’s markets more, as Han advocates.

Although there is no open conflict between China and Taiwan, a tsai victory would likely result in Beijing increasing efforts to launch cyber attacks, invest in Taiwan’s media, and restrict tourist visas, said Jonathan Sullivan, director of China’s programs University of Nottingham.

“In response, Tsai will continue to diversify Taiwan’s economy by looking to Southeast Asia and continuing to maintain close ties with informal allies, particularly the United States and Japan,” he said.

