Taiwan joins Canada to ban Zoom for government video conferencing

The Taiwan cabinet has told government agencies to stop using the Zoom Video Communications Inc. video conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it fights criticism of its booming privacy and security platform.

Zoom’s daily users rose to over 200 million in March as coronavirus-induced arrests forced employees to work from home and schools switched to the company’s free app to conduct and coordinate online lessons.

However, the company is facing a backlash from users concerned about the lack of end-to-end encryption of the meeting and “zoom-bombing” sessions, in which uninvited guests get stuck during meetings.

Forbidden in schools

If government agencies are to hold video conferences, “they shouldn’t be using products with security concerns, such as Zoom,” the Taiwanese government said in a statement Tuesday. He did not explain what the security problems were.

The island’s ministry of education later said it was banning the use of Zoom in schools.

Zoom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan joined Canada by telling government agencies not to use Zoom for secure communications

“Zoom’s security aspects have not been evaluated by the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security (Cyber ​​Center) and have not been approved for government discussions that require secure communications,” Ryan Foreman, spokesman for the Communications Security Establishment, Canada agency electronic surveillance, he said last week.

Some US school districts are trying to limit the use of Zoom after an FBI warning last month.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan last week apologized to users, stating that the company did not live up to the community’s privacy and security expectations and was taking steps to resolve the issues.

Zoom competes with Microsoft teams, Cisco’s Webex and Google Hangouts.

The Taiwanese cabinet said homemade conference apps are preferred, but Google and Microsoft products could also be considered if necessary.

Zoom’s shares fell by one percent in the negotiations on the premier market on the Nasdaq. They have lost nearly a third of their market value since hitting record highs in late March.