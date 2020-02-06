Taiwan says China is feeding WHO with false information about world island virus cases

A flag of the World Health Organization can be seen in front of the Chinese office in Beijing on January 23, 2020. – Reuters pic

TAIPEI, February 6 – China is giving the World Health Organization (WHO) false information on the number of coronavirus cases in Taiwan, the island’s foreign ministry said today after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week.

Taiwan is not a WHO member because of China’s objections. Beijing says the island is a headstrong Chinese province, not a country, and is adequately represented in the organization by China.

Democratically governed Taiwan says it is an independent country called the Republic of China – its official name – and has never been part of the People’s Republic of China.

On Tuesday, WHO corrected the number of cases reported on the island after reporting 13. Taiwan only had 10 cases at that time. There are currently 11 in Taiwan, compared to more than 28,000 in China.

At a press conference, the spokeswoman for the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joanne Ou, said the crux of the problem was that China was giving WHO false information about the case number.

“This was incorrect information provided by China that caused the error,” she said.

Ou said Taiwan also protested to the WHO because it changed the name of the island, which it now calls “Taipei and its environs”, after “Taiwan, China”, then “Taipei Community” and then only “Taipei” had been called. “

“I want to ask WHO how often you will change Taiwan’s name. These are not our correct names. Let me repeat – our name is Taiwan, the official name of which is the Republic of China, ”she added.

“We ask the WHO not to put Taiwan’s information under China, which causes errors after errors after errors.”

So far, according to Taiwan, the main consequence has been Italy, including Taiwan, in its flight ban from China. Ou said they are still pushing Italy to reverse that decision.

Neither the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the WHO immediately responded to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Ou said China was “mean” because it tried to restrict Taiwan’s access to WHO meetings on the virus.

Both the WHO and China have repeatedly said that Taiwan has the access and cooperation it needs.

The Chinese Office for Taiwan Affairs issued a statement today saying that the island “should not use the virus to conspire for independence” and said Taiwan had no problem with technical cooperation with WHO. – Reuters

