[taiwan-says-china-pressured-malaysian-state-to-ban-taiwanese-entry-on-virus-fears]

March five, 2020

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s international minister reported on Thursday that China had pressured the Malaysian point out of Sarawak to reinstate a ban on travelers from the island as section of coronavirus command methods, saying Beijing was getting “joy” in the steps.

Taiwan claims the Environment Overall health Organization’s (WHO) inclusion of the island as section of China’s virus space has mislead international locations into believing the island’s virus predicament is as major as China’s.

Taiwan, which claims it is an unbiased state and not component of China, has documented 42 conditions and 1 demise, in comparison with extra than 80,000 cases and above 3,000 fatalities in China.

Sarawak, on the island of Borneo, has independent immigration controls from the relaxation of Malaysia. This 7 days it had provided Taiwan as part of a ban on people from China, then taken out it following Taiwan complained, according to Taiwan’s international ministry.

“After talks, #Sarawak in #Malaysia identified #Taiwan isn’t #China & lifted its #Coronavirus vacation ban,” Taiwan Overseas Minister Joseph Wu tweeted.

“Guess what? China pressured Sarawak into banning Taiwan yet again! China requires pleasure in shoving Taiwan all around & then expects gratitude for its #Wuhan sacrifice. That is sickening.”

China’s Overseas Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China has expressed displeasure with countries that ban Chinese tourists.

Sarawak immigration authorities also did not instantly reply to a request for remark.

The virus disaster has worsened already-weak ties in between China and Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Malaysia and Taiwan have shut economic and cultural hyperlinks, even with the absence of official diplomatic ties.

This is not the first time Taiwan has confronted vacation exclusions for the reason that of what Taiwan suggests is a mistaken link to China.

Both Vietnam and the Philippines the two lifted flight bans on Taiwan after Taipei complained. Taiwan has been considerably less productive in the scenario of Italy, whose ban on Chinese flights contains Taiwan.

Taiwan is independently ruled from China and China has no say in the island’s overall health plan.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard Extra reporting by Ryan Woo in Beijing and Joseph Sipalan in Kuala Lumpur. Modifying by Gerry Doyle)