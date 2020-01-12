Taiwan vote signals growing divide with communist China

Loading...

TAIPEI – Reelection of the Taiwanese leader through landslides underlines popular acceptance of a different identity from China – a change that Chinese communist leaders reject.

The contradiction will in the foreseeable future put the island with 23 million inhabitants in conflict with its much larger neighbor and will increasingly burden the “One China” policy, according to which Taiwan and China are part of a country.

President Tsai Ing-wen achieved a second term of four years on Saturday with 57 percent of the vote. Your opponent Han Kuo-yu reached 39 percent. The results deeply rejected the China-friendly views of his Nationalist Party, which found it difficult to get used to the emergence and development of a Taiwanese identity.

The question for the next four years is whether governments on both sides of the cross-strait will stay on course or escalate their battle of wills.

China could step up its campaign to try to isolate Taiwan, both diplomatically and economically, although it may also be able to rethink this approach after efforts to do so during Tsai’s first term seemed to only support her at home.

Their great success could encourage some in their Democratic Progress Party to look for ways to move Taiwan towards formal independence from China, the party’s official goal. But even symbolic steps would anger China and could invite retaliation, and Tsai itself has shown no signs of taking this path.

Modern Taiwan is the result of a civil war between Chiang Kai-shek nationalists and Mao Zedong’s communists for control of China after World War II. The communists triumphed in 1949 and Chiang retired to Taiwan, where he founded a rival government that he ruled with an iron fist while hoping to bring the whole country back to the communists.

This is no longer a realistic goal and with every decade, Chiang’s dream has been replaced by the growing feeling that Taiwan is not part of China, especially among the younger generations. They see their homeland as an independent entity with their own democratic ideals and do not want to be subsumed by China and its ruling communist party.

The longstanding and violent protests for democracy in Hong Kong, which started in June last year, have increased this mood.

In early 2019, Chinese leader Xi Jinping proposed talks with Taiwan about China’s accession under a “one-country-two-system” framework similar to that that governs Hong Kong. The former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Most Taiwanese are against this idea, and Tsai used the protests in Hong Kong politically, explaining why “one country, two systems” didn’t work.

Taiwan functions largely as an independent nation with its own laws, military and foreign ministers, although technically it and mainland China are part of a country with rival governments, the People’s Republic of China in Beijing and the Republic of China in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

However, Tsai has refused to support this “One China” policy and is trying to build unofficial relations with the United States, which do not recognize Taiwan but are their main supplier of military equipment to defend themselves against China. Signals from the Trump administration’s support have strengthened voters’ confidence in Tsai’s approach to fighting China’s threats.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Tsai on a statement released shortly after the election results became known and applauded “her commitment to maintaining cross-strait stability in the face of relentless pressure”.

Lin Fei-fan, deputy secretary general of the Democratic Progressive Party, said last month that the discussion about changing the constitution could begin in a second Tsai term, for example if the flag or the definition of the territory of the Republic of China were changed so that only Taiwan would include both the island and the mainland.

However, China has threatened to use military force if necessary to prevent the steps towards independence that are termed “secessionists”.

Xinhua official news agency said in a comment on the elections that China has extensive political tools to curb Taiwan’s independence and help Taiwanese compatriots.

In line with public opinion, Tsai’s campaign focused on maintaining Taiwanese democracy rather than fundamentally changing the island’s political status. Dong Yu-hsin, a 23-year-old non-profit worker, likes this approach.

“Although we can say in hard terms, Taiwan is Taiwan and China is China … of course we don’t want war or anything worse than now,” he said. “I hope that Tsai Ing-wen can keep their perspective on autonomy and maintain the current status quo.”

Like many Taiwanese, he likes things the way they are and doesn’t want to rock the boat with China.

