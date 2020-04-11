Taiwan, WHO spar again on coronavirus information sharing

TAIPEI – Tensions rose again on Saturday as Taiwan accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of playing word games in a dispute over details it requested in an email asking whether the new coronavirus could be transmitted between people.

Taiwan is not a member of the WHO, due to objections from China, which claims the island as its own and considers that it has no right to belong to international bodies.

The scheme, Taiwan said, has retracted timely information to fight the virus, and has accused the WHO of ignoring its earlier communications in the pandemic, which infected 1.6 million people and killed 100,000 worldwide.

Last month, Taiwan said it received no response from the WHO until a Dec. 31 query for information on the outbreak in China’s Wuhan city center, including whether it could be transmitted between people.

WHO said the email it received did not mention person-to-person delivery.

In Taipei last Saturday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung quoted the text of the December 31 email written in English sent by the government to the WHO.

“Today’s news sources indicate that at least seven atypical pneumonia cases have been reported in Wuhan, China,” Chen said, reading the email.

“Their health authorities have responded to the media that the cases are believed to be non-SARS, however the samples are still being investigated, and the cases will be set aside for treatment,” he continued.

“I would appreciate it if you have any relevant information to share with us.”

In a statement sent to Reuters on Saturday, the WHO said, “We asked how they introduced it to us, because we only know of an email that does not mention person-to-person delivery, but they do not respond.”

SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, was caused by an unknown virus believed to have emerged from the wet markets of southwestern China in 2002-2003 that eventually killed 774 people in nearly 30 countries.

Chen said that any medical professional would be aware of circumstances that require isolation, adding that the WHO is quibbling with words.

“If treated in isolation is not a warning, then what?” he asked.

China confirmed transmission of the virus between people on January 20. On January 12, the WHO said there was no clear evidence of such transmission.

However, Taiwan, suspected that information emerging from China was inaccurate, began screenings that arrived from Wuhan on December 31.

It also activated the emergency operations center on January 2, which experts say will effectively control the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)