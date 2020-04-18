Taiwan will quarantine 700 seafarers after the outbreak of the virus

TAIPEI – Taiwan will put 700 navy sailors in quarantine after three cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed by seafarers coming from a good mission in the state of Palau, the government said on Saturday.

Three Taiwanese vessels visited Palau – one of only 15 countries to maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan – in mid-March, before returning to Taiwan a month later, Health Minister Chen said. Shih-chung to reporters.

The three confirmed cases all shared quarters on the same ship, but all 700 sailors on all three ships were called back and put in quarantine, he said.

Taiwan’s presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen was at the ceremony to welcome the return of the ships but only called for seafarers from the coast and were not exposed to the risk of infection.

These are the first cases of coronavirus reported in the Taiwan military. The navy carries a deep clean of three ships to disinfect them.

Taiwan reported only 398 cases of coronavirus and six deaths, a lower number than many of its neighbors due to drastic measures taken in the early stages of the outbreak to contain its spread.

Palau president Tommy Remengesau, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that his country of 20,000 people is not a single case of coronavirus and that he will release it from the outside world to keep the virus away.

