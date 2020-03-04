[taiwanese-actress-serina-liu-suffering-from-mind-hemorrhage-while-waiting-around-for-coronary-heart-transplant]

Taiwanese actress Serena Liu now struggling from mind hemorrhage although waiting around for a heart transplant. — Image via Instagram/serenachenliu

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — When it rains it pours for Taiwanese actress Serina Liu.

Just three weeks soon after going through an open heart surgical treatment and put on the waiting around list for a coronary heart transplant, the 44-12 months-old is now going through cerebral hemorrhage.

Liu was identified with the issue yesterday afternoon and an speedy craniotomy method has been performed to assist with Liu’s problem, according to Sin Chew Each day.

It is not quickly regarded what is the Increase of the Tang Empire actress’s scenario at the minute, however her partner in Taiwanese singer Shin Lung took to social media to urge followers to pray for his wife.

“I am eager to trade my lifetime with Liu as our four-calendar year-aged daughter can stay without her father but not without her mother,” he shared on Facebook.

Shin reported there would be tears in Liu’s eyes whenever he plays a recording of their daughter’s voice wishing her mother to get nicely before long.

“I sing to her ears each and every working day, console her, encourage her,” he claimed, incorporating that he was afraid of losing Liu.

“Everyday when I go dwelling, I hope that it is Liu who opens the doorway to greet me.”