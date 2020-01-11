Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen defiantly was re-elected to China

Loading...

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 11 (UPI) – Acting President Tsai Ing-wen won a second term in a landslide victory on Saturday, defeating challenger Han Kuo-yu in an election that is widely viewed as a referendum on Taiwan’s sovereignty and its relationships with an increasingly confident China.

Tsai won 57.1 percent of the vote against Han’s 38.6 percent, according to a recent count by Taiwan’s Central Election Commission. It received more than 8 million votes, the highest since the direct presidential election began in 1996, a mandate it perceived as a message of contradiction to China’s declared goals of association with Taiwan.

“The results of these elections are of additional importance, as they have shown that when our sovereignty and democracy are threatened, the Taiwanese people will shout our determination even louder,” said the 63-year-old Tsai at a press conference on Saturday evening.

“I hope that today’s election results clearly send the right signal for China,” she said. “We hope that you understand the Taiwanese people’s expectations and our persistence. … I want the Beijing authorities to know that democratic Taiwan and our democratically elected government will never face threats.”

Tsai’s Democratic Progress Party also maintained its majority in the Taiwanese parliament, the Legislative Yuan, over the Han Kuomintang Party.

Cheering crowds celebrated in front of DPP headquarters late Saturday evening, cheering and waving with pink and green flags.

“This was a victory for the Republic,” said 31-year-old engineer Willy Liu. “We wanted to choose a person who made it clear that we were our own country and part of China.”

Han received cash on Saturday evening from the southern city of Kaohsiung, where he was elected mayor in 2018.

“I called Tsai and congratulated her,” he said. “I haven’t worked hard enough and exceeded all expectations.”

At some polling stations, large crowds formed before 8 a.m. on a warm and sunny day in Taipei. President Tsai voted in her home district of Yonghe early Saturday morning and asked voters to register.

The election showed a record number of voters, with many fears that an authoritarian China would try to intervene in their democracy as the main motivation.

“I think if I don’t vote this time, I might not be able to vote next time,” said Tsai Wan-Jen, a 37-year-old who works in computer component sales. “I am concerned about our relationship with China. We have the right to vote and we can choose the government we want, but their system is very different.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping unsettled Taiwan last January when he said in a speech that the country must and should be reunited with China, and warned that Beijing reserves the right to use force to achieve its goal.

The ongoing democracy-friendly protest movement in Hong Kong and what many thought was a violent reaction from the Beijing-based government also clearly contributed to strengthening support for Tsai, who lagged behind Han in the August poll.

“This is a very important choice since it is Hong Kong,” said Chang Jie, a 28-year-old dentist who queued up in Taipei on Saturday to vote. “Taiwan needs people to vote for President Tsai because it will protect our status as an independent country.”

Beijing remained relatively calm in the weeks leading up to the Taiwan election, but some observers have accused China of attempting to influence election results through sophisticated counterfeit news and disinformation campaigns.

“China has focused more on influencing voters and using Taiwan’s democracy to achieve the policies they want,” said Su Tzen-Ping, board member of the non-profit TaiwanFactCheck Center. “There are professionals who produce and distribute information. It is much cheaper than a military invasion.”

Tsai’s tough stance on China clearly overwhelmed the appeal of Han, the mayor of Kaohsiung, for anti-elite populism and the prospect of better business relationships with China, which remains Taiwan’s largest trading partner.

“Han is not a classic politician,” said 30-year-old supporter Wei Shen, who works in a supermarket, at a slow rally outside the KMT headquarters in Taipei on Saturday evening. “He wanted to bring in people who were ignored by politics.”

After the splendor of her victory has faded, Tsai will wake up to a second term in which she is still facing a number of challenges from China, which in 2019 often flexed its muscles with military exercises and other provocative provocations across the Strait.

After Tsai’s victory in 2016, Beijing cut diplomatic contact with Taipei and worked to further isolate the 23 million island from the international community. 15 states have diplomatic relations with Taiwan and it is not recognized by the United Nations.

On Saturday evening, Tsai appealed to the rest of the world to work with Taiwan.

“Taiwan is an indispensable member of the international community,” she said. “All countries should see Taiwan as a partner, not a problem.