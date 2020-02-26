taiwanese-red-sox-point-of-view-on-coronavirus-worries

The Red Sox do not choose risks when it will come to the coronavirus. The staff has quarantined the prospect of correct-handed pitchers Chih-Jung Liu after he traveled from Taiwan to his spring training facility in Fort Myers, Florida, in accordance to The Boston Globe.

It is the second time this month that the firm quarantines a participant in response to the virus outbreak. The box player Tzu-Wei Lin, also from Taiwan, was the 1st.

"I had been here for a 7 days and they instructed me I had to go again to my apartment," Lin advised The Globe. "It was high-quality. I was away just one day and that was it."

In accordance to the World, Liu, 20, has no symptoms of the virus. He wrote on his Fb site that the Purple Sox are supplying 3 foods for each working day. He reportedly spends time in his lodge place reading through, teaching with weights and accomplishing an "occasional operate."

The six- and 185-pound pitcher signed with the crew in October as an intercontinental free of charge agent, according to SoxProspects.com. He obtained a signing bonus of $ 750,000. Liu claimed he feels good and will be part of the team on Saturday.

The Pink Sox selection to quarantine the prospective buyers comes amid new warnings from federal well being officials about the unfold of the virus in the United States. The CDC declared on Tuesday that People must get ready for a achievable pandemic.

"It really is not so a great deal about regardless of whether this will take place in this state but about when this will come about and how lots of individuals in this nation will have a really serious ailment," mentioned Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Nationwide Center. for immunization and respiratory ailments.

"We are asking the American general public to get ready for the expectation that this could be lousy."

Now, there are 57 confirmed scenarios of COVID-19 in the United States, in accordance to the Facilities for Condition Regulate. Taiwan is 31.

The virus is considered to have originated in a wildlife current market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the conclude of 2019. It has contaminated about 80,000 people and killed far more than 2,700, the vast the greater part in China.