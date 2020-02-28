[taiwanese-singer-annie-yi-urges-men-and-women-to-aid,-not-criticise-her-around-assistance-provided-for-covid-19]

World-wide-web people disappointed with Taiwanese singer Annie Yi’s substantial profile guidance to those people influenced by Covid-19 has lodged grievances versus her. ― Photo by way of Facebook/annieyi201234

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― Taiwanese singer Annie Yi is perplexed after online consumers complained about her substantial-profile donation to help those people influenced by Covid-19.

Taiwanese media TVBS News reported that Yi to begin with donated health care gloves and protecting don to those on the front line.

She afterwards sent her hairstylist to Leishenshan Healthcare facility in Wuhan, Hubei to trim the hair of healthcare personnel.

However, immediately after sharing these happenings on her social media, not happy internet end users complained against her.

An exasperated Yi, who was the former spouse of Taiwanese entertainer Harlem Yu, reported the grievances would not cease her from encouraging.

“I do not know the intention of people who complained but we will proceed to assist people on the entrance line,” she was noted as indicating.

To date, Yi had donated 10,000 pairs of boot protect and 570,000 pairs of gloves that ended up sent to 60 hospitals.

Urging these who complained versus her to appear ahead and support in fighting the outbreak, Yi stated:

“You can complain, be doubtful, indignant, unfortunate and be abusive or you can participate, help and enable.”

“The modern society needs to be supervised but in its place of often questioning negatively, it is greater to stand up and be part of straight to help you save persons.”