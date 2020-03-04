[taiwan’s-central-financial-institution-to-stabilize-forex-sector-right-after-fed-cuts-fees]



FILE Photo: A team member stands beside the Taiwanese Central Lender emblem in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Image

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank will act to stabilize the overseas exchange sector following the U.S. Federal Reserve reduce curiosity costs in reaction to the quick-spreading coronavirus, a lender formal instructed Reuters on Wednesday.

“We really do not know how impressive this will be,” reported the central financial institution official, speaking on problem of anonymity, referring to the impression of the U.S. selection on Taiwan’s foreign exchange market place.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened versus the U.S. dollar additional than .seven% on Wednesday morning.

