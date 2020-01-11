Taiwan’s independence leaning president’s leading vote count

Loading...

Taiwan’s independence-leaning president, Tsai Ing-wen, seemed on his way to a landslide victory and a second tenure on Saturday with more than 70 percent of the districts reporting elections.

The results of the Central Election Commission showed Tsai with 58 percent of the vote, with a healthy lead over her closest challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, who had 38 percent. A third candidate, James Soong, had 4 percent.

The mood was jubilant at the headquarters of Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei, the capital, with supporters cheering as her count climbed. At a meeting in Kaohsiung, where Han is mayor, it was much grim, wiping away some tears.

The self-governing island was expected to know later Saturday whether Tsai had conquered with her harsh attitude toward China.

Taiwan has developed its own identity since the separation from China during the civil war in 1949, but has never declared formal independence. Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island of 23 million people and threatens to use force to gain control if necessary.

A supporter of President Tsai Ing-wen shows the word “democracy” on his haircut while supporters come together to view the early election results in Taipei. (Chiang Ying-ying / The Associated Press)

“I hope that every citizen can come out to vote,” Tsai said after voting in Taipei. “You must exercise your rights to strengthen democracy in Taiwan.”

Han voted in Kaohsiung, where he is mayor.

For many in Taiwan, months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, have brought out the contrast between their democratically governed island and the authoritarian Communist mainland of China.

Tsai portrayed the elections as an opportunity to protect Taiwan’s democracy.

Han Kuo-yu, Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election from the KMT or the Nationalist Party, welcomes Thursday at a campaign meeting in Taipei. (Ng Han Guan / The Associated Press)

“Let us tell the world with our own voices that Taiwanese are determined to defend sovereignty, determined to guard democracy and determined to continue with reforms,” ​​she said at a meeting at the end of Friday.

Han of the Nationalist Party said that Taiwan should be more open to negotiations with China, in contrast to Tsai, who rejected the overtures of Beijing. At his last meeting, attended by hundreds of thousands of people in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, he focused on practical issues such as improving education and the economy.

“I want to attract huge investments. I want products to be exported non-stop,” he said.

The protests in Hong Kong have undermined support in Taiwan for the “one country, two systems” approach that Beijing has defended for the administration of both that former British colony and Taiwan.

Fears of Chinese interference in Taiwanese politics and a revival of the economy helped Tsai to get a head start after a dire electoral setback for its Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, 14 months ago.

“The reason I am voting for it is to uphold the value of Taiwan’s freedom and democracy and that should not be influenced by the other side of the street (China),” said Lucy Ting, a student, during the Friday Tsai rally.

The nationalists have struggled to find candidates who can unleash their pro-Chinese supporters and win young Taiwanese who increasingly prefer the DPP.

A second term for Tsai is expected to draw more diplomatic, economic and military pressure from Beijing on the island, as a follow-up to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s campaign to force her government to confirm her insistence that Taiwan is part of China .

Tsai refused this and claims that Beijing has no claim to Taiwan, although its government has repeatedly called for the parties to reopen talks without conditions.

Since the transition to full democracy in the 1980s, Taiwan has increasingly asserted its independent identity of China, even though it is not recognized by the United Nations or another large nation.

The island with more than 23 million people fulfills all the roles of a sovereign nation, issues its own passports, maintains its own military and legal system, and acts as a crucial hub in the global high-tech supply chain.

If he is re-elected, Tsai will face challenges in an effort to reform the government and the economy and push through unpopular cuts in generous civil servant pensions.