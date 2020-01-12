Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen wins a landslide in reelection in China

Loading...

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide on Saturday when voters condemned Beijing’s campaign to isolate the self-governing island and gave the first leader a second term.

The 63-year-old Tsai was greeted by thousands of cheering, flag-waving supporters outside her party center and praised a result that should make China angry.

“Today we defended our democracy and freedom, tomorrow we want to face all challenges and difficulties together,” she said to the cheering crowd.

Official results showed that with 8.2 million ballots, 1.3 million more than when she won in 2016, Tsai received 57 percent of the population’s vote.

Their main competitor Han Kuo-yu from the Chinese national team Kuomintang increased by 39 percent and admitted defeat.

The result is a blow to Beijing, who sees Taiwan as part of China and has made no secret of trying to exterminate Tsai.

Economic, military and diplomatic pressure on the self-governing island has increased over the past four years in the hope of persuading voters to support Tsai’s opposition.

But the powerful weapons tactic failed, and voters flocked to their Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), in part due to China’s harsh reaction to months of violent protests in Hong Kong.

In the United States, Taiwan’s main military ally, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, welcomed Tsai’s “commitment to maintaining stability across the straits in the face of relentless pressure”.

Tsai defended liberal democratic values ​​against the increasingly authoritarian shadow of China under President Xi Jinping.

Beijing has vowed to take back the island one day, if necessary by force. It detests Tsai because she refuses to recognize the idea that Taiwan is part of “one China.”

Their campaign often sparked protests from Hong Kong to warn what could be ahead of them should China take control of Taiwan one day.

During her victory speech, Tsai said she was committed to dialogue with China’s leaders and wanted peace.

But she asked Beijing to stop the saber-rattling against Taiwan and to respect the idea that only the island’s 23 million residents can decide the future of the island.

“Today, I would like to remind the Beijing authorities once again that peace, parity, democracy and dialogue are the keys to stability,” said Tsai.

“I want the Beijing authorities to know that democratic Taiwan and our democratically elected government will never make threats.”

China is also Taiwan’s largest trading partner and leaves the island in a precarious dependency.

After Tsai’s speech, the Chinese state media issued a brief statement by the Mainland Taiwan Affairs Office, saying Beijing refuses “any form of Taiwanese splinter of independence”.

The agency’s spokesman, Ma Xiaoguang, told the official Xinhua News Agency that Beijing continues to adhere to “the basic principles of” peaceful reunification “and” one country, two systems “and the” one-China “principle.”

Although we firmly oppose Taiwan’s independence, “we are ready to work with Taiwan’s compatriots” to promote peaceful relations and “advance the process of peaceful motherland reunification,” said Ma.

State Department spokesman Geng Shuang told Xinhua that he hoped the international community would “understand and support the just cause of the Chinese people, reject secessionist activities for” Taiwan’s independence, “and achieve national reunification.”

An editorial published after the election by the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper accused Tsai and her party of tricks and “scaring”.

“The reelection of Tsai will increase the uncertainty in the cross-strait,” it said. “But no matter how much uncertainty there is about the strait, the fact that the Chinese mainland is getting stronger and the island of Taiwan is getting weaker is an inevitable reality.”

Han, the 62-year-old mayor of the southern Chinese city of Kaohsiung, spoke out for warmer relations with China and accused the current government of fighting Beijing unnecessarily.

But his campaign was struggling to gain momentum or to escape the idea that he was too comfortable with Taiwan’s gigantic neighbor.

The turnout was 75 percent, a jump of almost 10 percent after Tsai’s first presidential victory four years ago.

Official results showed that the DPP held its majority in the island’s unicameral parliament with 61 out of 113 seats, while the KMT took 38 seats.

Tsai’s win is Beijing’s second big setback in recent weeks.

In November, Hong Kong’s democracy camp won a landslide victory against pro-Beijing parties in the district elections when the city protested the government for months.

“Tsai’s landslide victory is a slap in the face for Beijing when Taiwan voters say no to his intimidation,” said Hung Chin-fu, a political analyst at National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan.

Joshua Eisenman, a foreign affairs expert at Notre Dame University, said all eyes will follow China’s response.

“Will the tough position on Tsai continue or will Beijing take a more” soft sell “approach that includes more carrots and less whip?” He said.

Taiwanese voters have followed the events in Hong Kong closely as the Beijing-style financial center operates “one country, two systems”.

China has suggested that if the island were ever controlled by Beijing, the same model could one day be applied to Taiwan.

But more and more Taiwanese voters are scared by this proposal.

“I don’t want Taiwan’s democracy to change into Hong Kong,” said doctor Dennis Wu when he voted for Tsai in the capital, Taipei.

