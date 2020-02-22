[taj-mahal-but-no-trade-offer-for-trump-in-india]

Para-navy soldiers from the Quick Action Pressure stand in entrance of Sardar Patel Stadium, in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on February 21, 2020. — AFP pic

AHMEDABAD, Feb 22 — US President Donald Trump will open the world’s most important cricket stadium and enjoy the sun established at the famed Taj Mahal throughout a lightning go to to India setting up Monday, but driving the magnificent optics he is expected to encounter a protectionist counter-punch on trade.

Trump’s blossoming bromance with Key Minister Narendra Modi that will be on exhibit once again belies prickly relations, significantly above commerce, with each guys ramping up protectionist actions.

Authorities say this has hurt US efforts to make India a strategic counterweight to China, although Trump’s mediation present in the extensive-working Kashmir dispute with Pakistan has irritated New Delhi.

“We’re not treated very effectively by India, but I come about to like Prime Minister Modi a ton,” Trump, 73, mentioned right before his maiden official take a look at to the nation of 1.3 billion with Initially Woman Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-regulation Jared Kushner.

The US president arrives in the western point out of Gujarat where Modi’s report even though main minister as a reformer and flag-bearer of Hindu nationalism catapulted him to the nationwide phase in 2014.

Trump told a rally on Thursday that “six to 10 million people” would be together the route of his motorcade, but this seems to be a misunderstanding. Organisers stated there will be tens of 1000’s.

A 700-metre (-yard) wall has been developed, allegedly to hide a slum, although construction workers have been rushing to entire the Sardar Patel Stadium.

It will be rammed with close to 100,000 folks for an event dubbed “Namaste Trump”, payback for a “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston past yr in entrance of some of America’s vast Indian diaspora.

Pizza cheese

The Trumps will then fly to the Taj Mahal, the white marble “jewel of Muslim art” in accordance to Unesco, but afterwards it will be down to enterprise in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Studies recommend Trump and Modi may possibly agree a modest trade pact masking objects including imports of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and US dairy products and solutions these kinds of as pizza cheese, as properly as a number of defence and other specials.

But this will fall quick of the extensive arrangement the world’s biggest financial state and the planet’s major democracy have been seeking for many years.

Tanvi Madan from the Brookings Institution claimed the absence of development on trade was the “big missing deliverable”, forcing both equally sides to emphasis extra on the “great optics” of the check out.

Trade relations have worsened as Trump’s “America First” system to cut down the US trade deficit bumps up in opposition to Modi’s “Make in India” drive as Asia’s third-premier overall economy flags.

While modest fry in contrast to his trade war with China, Trump in 2018 levelled tariffs on steel and aluminium from India — and elsewhere — and in June stripped India of its preferential trade status.

Delhi responded with hiked responsibilities on a raft of US agricultural goods these as almonds, and limited imports of selected clinical products. A lot more tariffs had been declared in the the latest spending budget.

“We’re undertaking a extremely large trade offer with India,” Trump said before the visit but conceded it may possibly not be done in advance of US elections in November.

This was echoed on Thursday by India’s overseas ministry which claimed it did not want to “rush into a deal”.

And there are other resources of mutual irritation.

Trump and Modi could ink a US$2.four-billion offer for US helicopters, but total when it comes to arms, Russia stays India’s greatest provider.

A US selection is exceptional on irrespective of whether to slap sanctions on New Delhi for its planned acquire of Russia’s S-400 missile defence program.

Vitality-hungry India was also irked by US stress to stop buying Iranian oil, although Delhi’s programs to drive international firms to retailer Indian consumers’ personal facts inside the country has also apprehensive US companies.

India has bristled at criticism in Washington about its recent security and communications lockdown in Kashmir, as nicely as of a contentious new citizenship legislation observed as anti-Muslim.

But Severe Pant from the Observer Research Basis in Delhi mentioned Trump coming to India sends an significant sign to other international locations that relations remain “close” in spite of these discrepancies.

“To be fair to India, they have managed Trump a lot improved than others which includes crucial US allies like Japan, Australia and other Western European international locations,” Pant informed AFP. — AFP