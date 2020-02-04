Takapuna explosion: builder owed $ 1.4 million to subbies still paid

The main contractor for the new 92-unit Sargeson apartments in Takapuna is claiming $ 1.4 million from the failed developer, but one chief says he has always paid all of his sub-contractors and creditors for the work.

Andrew Moore, CMP Construction’s commercial director, headquartered in College Hill, described the dire situation with the building on Anzac Street in downtown Takapuna.

“I want to make it very clear that, although CMP was not paid what was certified, accepted and owed to us, we still paid all of our creditors and sub-contractors what was due and was owed to them. owed, “he said.

The company behind the Sargeson, Auburn Developments, is in liquidation with an expected deficit of $ 15.9 million.

Moore said that despite this large debt and the money held by CMP, none of those working on behalf of the prime contractor got rid of it directly.

The financial situation of the CMP is not affected by the situation of Sargeson, he underlined.

“The $ 1.4 million is a lot of money not to pay. However, for a company with more than 400 million contracts in progress, it will not affect our ability to negotiate in any way whatever – this non-payment was six months ago, so it’s pretty historic now, “he said.

But Moore said he had not given up hope of getting the money claimed.

“We are still actively seeking debt and we have a number of avenues to explore to help get paid what is owed to us,” he said.

“This potentially includes suing the principal directly, selling guarantees or warranties to existing or future buyers, or possibly asking Auckland Council to cancel the certificate of code compliance, as there are now no guarantees. or warranty on the building, “said Moore.

CMP was the main contractor for the six-level blocks. Photo / CMP construction

CMP says on its website that Sargeson’s work was a $ 30 million contract, which it started in August 2017 and was scheduled to end in late 2018. It built two six-story towers, connected by a footbridge over the city. atrium.

The apartment site had a row of houses used for the television series The Block. These one-storey self-contained houses were demolished to make way for the project where a tower crane was erected.

Yesterday, the Herald reported the first report from the liquidator of Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency, which raised questions about a creditor, Kai Iwi Tavern warned about eight apartment titles.

Company office records show that the only director of the tavern company is David James Oliphant of St Heliers. He is also the sole director and shareholder of Auburn Development, the company in liquidation. The shareholders of the tavern company are Gwenyth Small from Remuera and Douglas Eliffe from Orakei.

Oliphant was cited in a High Court case involving NZ Mortgages & Securities as “a business partner of Brent Clode”.

Brent Clode and journalist David Fisher in 2010. Photo / Janna Dixon

Clode is a former Olympic kayaker who was previously bankrupt. During one of its developments in Parliament St in Auckland CBD last decade, a wall collapsed, killing worker Te Rue Teparia John Tearetoa.

The High Court case noted that, although Oliphant was the sole director and shareholder of Auburn Development, owner of Sargeson’s development, Clode claimed that it was his baby, having designed the project and invited Oliphant to become a 50% partner.

Moore of the CPM called for changes in the building industry to end situations such as the lawsuit against Sargeson and the removal of the builders from their pockets.

“The construction industry must ensure that there are contractual mechanisms or guarantees so that money certified for payment under the construction contract – normally certified by the bank or the quantity surveyor – is paid by the principal or developer. The construction industry is now discussing this topic in many different forums, “he said.

