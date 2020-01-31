Take a first look at this massive new development on the Stag Brewery site in Richmond

These massive plans for the Stag brewery site in Mortlake have been approved by the Richmond council, making it the largest development in the borough.

Most of the current buildings will be demolished to make way for hundreds of new apartments, shops and even a high school in the plans proposed by the developers, Reselton.

The site is of historic significance, having housed a brewery since 1487 and, more recently, producing Budweiser beer.

But its large size and complexity will mean that it will still be a number of years before anything is built, particularly because the board denied the traffic modification request at Chalker’s Corner.

Image showing what the redeveloped site next to the Thames will look like

The plans will now have to be approved by the Mayor of London and the National Case Planning Unit (Secretary of State), where they can be changed or refused.

But what did the brewery look like and what changes will it see? We take a look.

A long story

The Stag Brewery is one of the oldest British breweries. It opened in 1487 as part of a monastery.

It was not until the 18th century, with the advent of steam engines, that it became a commercial enterprise and spread north towards the river, where it could transport its goods.

In the 19th century, it brewed beer to be delivered to British troops in India and Crimea, before being bought by James Watney and Co. in 1889.

Watney built the famous Maltings building in 1903 and then produced Red Barrel, a famous beer from the 60s and 70s, with the renamed site Stag Brewery.

This map shows the framework for the development of the brewery

In 1995, Anheuser-Busch InBev began operating on the site, the most famous brewer Budweiser.

However, in 2009, the company announced its intention to leave the site, before leaving it in 2015.

The following year, a consultation on the future of the site began.

The plans have undergone a series of amendments and should see more before building anything.

However, most of the old buildings on the site will soon be demolished to make room for the developer’s plans.

Sign for the old Mortlake brewery. There was a brewery on the site from the 15th century until recently

What will it look like?

The Mortlake brewery site will be for mixed use, including housing, shops and even a school.

The plans approved for the site involve 633 homes on the site, of which a maximum of 138 (17%) will be affordable.

For movie buffs, there will be an independent cinema at the entrance to the site, while sports enthusiasts can use the new boathouse and the new gym.

A 16-room hotel is also planned on the former bottling plant at the corner of Mortlake High Street and Lower Richmond. On the ground floor there will also be a restaurant and a bar.

There will be a secondary school and a sixth for a maximum of 1,200 students south of the site, with an attached 3G location which will also be used by the local community and sports organizations.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, there is a plan for a “ care village ” for the aging population of the borough, including a nursing and care home with up to 80 en-suite bedrooms with the associated common facilities, and up to 150 units for both assisted living or residential use.

.