Take advantage of the fear of coronaviruses: Auckland pharmacy sells masks for $ 30 each

An Auckland drugstore selling face masks for $ 30 each – almost 10 times their normal price – is accused of profiting from fear amidst coronavirus hysteria.

There is a shortage of respirators, face masks and hand sanitizer nationwide, with major brands sold out online and in many stores.

Pharmacies reported that people were buying boxes of N95 masks to return to Asia, where there is an “acute shortage” because it is mandatory to wear them to Wuhan, the center of the deadly virus and home to 11 million people .

The Royal Oak 7 Day Urgent Pharmacy sold the N95 masks this week for $ 30 each and boxes of 50 for $ 1,500, while a pharmacy opposite sold them for $ 3.50.

Both are now out of stock.

N95 masks are respirators that claim to filter 95% of airborne particles and are recommended by the CDC for healthcare professionals working with people infected with a coronavirus.

Staff at the 7-day emergency pharmacy told Weekend Herald that they had to sell the masks for $ 30 because their supplier had raised their prices.

The pharmacy also sold surgical masks for $ 6 each and an FFP1 dust mask for $ 15. Basically, surgical masks cost $ 2.10 each, while dust masks cost around $ 2.50.

An Auckland pharmacy has been accused of profiting from the fear of selling face masks for $ 30.

The pharmacy owner did not respond to the Weekend Herald’s request for comment.

A medical wholesaler said he was unaware of any supplier who would have raised prices, despite the shortage.

“It’s a bit rude how much they charge.

“It sounds a bit like they are taking advantage of hysteria.”

An online retailer is sold for respirators. The warehouse is out of stock of masks on its website.

Meanwhile, searches for face masks and hand sanitizers have skyrocketed on Trade Me, with nearly 11,000 searches for “face masks” in the past week, up 370% from the year before, while searches for hand sanitizers also increased by almost 200. percent.

The CDC recommends that health workers who interact with coronavirus patients wear N95, which is designed to filter 95% of airborne particles and is well adjusted to the face.

However, surgical masks do not prevent airborne particles from entering the lungs and are large, so they are ineffective against coronavirus.

