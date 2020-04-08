Take Atarey In Roger Federer’s Commentary on Social Media

While Wimbledon has been canceled this year due to coronavirus, it seems that Tennis star Roger Federer has kept his good form and has got more people to join him.

While tennis is better and traditionally played with at least one partner, the champion has shown that it can be a difficult solo game too. At this time of social gratification, the star poses a challenge for anyone trying to work alone.

Federer took to Twitter to show off the back screen experience, inches straight from the wall hitting the first print, all while wearing dapper feedora. “Here’s a solo. Let’s see what you’ve got!” He wrote on his Twitter account. “Choose your hat wisely,” he suggested.

Many tennis players from around the world have responded, and expect some suggestions from the star. And they take it easy while wearing hats, of course.

Federer responds to some of the many people with him in the #TrainingFromHome challenge, providing encouragement.

Federer also used the social networking site where he selected other stars, players, and celebrities to participate in the challenge, including his opponent in court Colonel Rafael Nadal, football player Tom Brady, Dwayne Johnson , Bill Gates, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Man vs Wild star Bear Grylls, and Coco Gauff.

So far, the stars have accepted challenges from around the world including football stars Toni Kroos and actor Hugh Jackman.

American Tennis star Andy Roddick responded with his own jokes to tennis fans, saying he would take part in the challenge, but “did not want violence.”

