Take it easy: Queen Elizabeth delivers official anti-coronavirus address

Queen Elizabeth On Sunday, the spread of the coronavirus in the UK and around the world was reported to the official palace. In her speech, the Queen called on all residents of the United Kingdom and around the world to continue to fight against COVID-19, its death and destruction.

Speaking directly on camera, the king’s head made him feel strong, clear in his speech, and reassuring in tone. Ord shared a portion of his speech on social media, while the media and others broadcast the video live around the world.

On the royal family Instagram For the account, the British announced strong words about a special event that took place during the Queen’s reign Windsor Castle (below):

“Her Majesty the Queen addresses the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in a special program recorded at Windsor Castle.”

Danshig shared a short quote from a part of the Queen’s full speech and came up with a quiet, confident solution:

“As long as we persevere, the weekend will be better. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our family again; we will meet again and again …” we will succeed.

Amen! There have been unprecedented occasions, but the queen seems to have really set the tone to walk and follow others at this crucial moment.

Her Majesty the Queen spoke about Britain and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast at Windsor Castle. photo.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm

Wow. Calm, collected, mature, responsible. Hard upper lip, that’s it!

Don’t do too much politics about it. But what would we do in the United States right now if we had a community leader who was able to send such a coherent, comforting message? Seriously though. It must be beautiful. Just said…

By the way, if you want to see everything continuously, you can watch the Queen’s speech at the Washington Post. YouTube Click HERE to watch the live broadcast. The production is very simple, attractive, meaningless and blameless. Imagine that!

