Take part in the raffle for a Japanese single malt whiskey that is 55 years old

The latest bottle in the popular Japanese premium whiskey range is more than 55 years old.

Japan’s oldest distillery will launch Yamazaki 55 this summer with such a limited supply that owner Suntory Holdings Ltd. will only put 100 bottles on the market. The price: only 3 million yen ($ 27,600).

That might be a good value considering that a bottle of 50-year-old Yamazaki was auctioned in 2018 for over $ 300,000. Global demand for Japanese whiskey has grown rapidly as the country’s reputation for the liqueur has increased. According to Euromonitor International, the global bottle market is expected to grow 19 percent to $ 147.6 billion by 2023.

“We haven’t brought much of Yamazaki products to the market. That’s why we always considered developing a product that would use our oldest whiskey stock, ”said Kengo Torii, head of Suntory’s whiskey business, was stunned before he was born.

The Yamazaki 55 is a single malt whiskey, which is made from a dwindling stock of old, unmixed whiskeys from Suntory. The limited liqueur will only be available to those who are lucky enough to win a lottery that takes place exclusively in Japan. It will be delivered in June before the 2020 Summer Olympics begin in Tokyo.

Japanese distilleries were both beneficiaries and victims of the worldwide thirst for beverages, perhaps no more than Suntory, the world’s third largest whiskey maker and owner of the Jim Beam bourbon brand. Suntory said he didn’t expect the massive surge in demand for Japanese whiskey. Millions have been invested in recent years to increase production capacity.

Whether this investment pays off is more difficult to say given the number of years it takes to age the best vintages.

Suntory also owns the famous brands Hibiki and Hakushu. In 2018, sales of Hakushu 12 and Hibiki 17 had to be discontinued after stocks ran out. An unaged version of Yamazaki has been sold since 2012. Other distilleries have also launched unrated blended whiskeys to quench their thirst and have started to incorporate imported Irish whiskey and scotch into “global blends”. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.’s Nikka Whiskey had already announced in January that it would stop age rating for Taketsuru whiskeys.

The Yamazaki 55 was matured in Mizunara and American white oak barrels, according to Shinji Fukuyo, Suntory’s chief mixer. The whiskey taste doesn’t usually change much after 30 years, but the barrels have been brought to cooler places at regular intervals, slowing the maturation process and giving the whiskey a more nuanced character. The reddish-amber drink is sold in a crystal bottle made in Japan with the imprint “55” in gold leaf.

“The taste profile is still mild, so it may taste a little different when it is first sold in June,” says Fukuyo. “The aroma is reminiscent of dry fruits – pineapple and orange peel. Once you drink it, this fragrance will expand when you get that light and smooth taste, along with the bittersweet taste associated with long aging. “