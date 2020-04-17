Take the Coronavirus hot call from Dr. Oz Shocks!

The fact that mankind is facing a global plague shows what kind of doctors we can trust, right?

After a while, we told you how to do it Dr. Drew From February to mid-March, COVID-19 is not the flu, it’s like the flu, and if you’re under 65, you won’t die. That’s right.

Now, in mid-April, we know it’s wrong. Another TV documentary found a way to shock people in the most compelling way.

Related: Chris Cuomo emotionally reveals to his wife that he has coronavirus

Dr. Oz The novel does not reduce the harmful effects of coronavirus but it may be costly for human life to reopen in the country. Especially the lives of children.

Speaking Sean Hannie should be turned on Fox News On Thursday, Mehmet:

“We need mojo,” he said. Let’s start with something very important for countries that we think we can open without a lot of trouble. I have to say that school is a great opportunity. The only thing I saw on the lancet was the argument The opening of the school will cost only 2-3% of the total mortality rateBayna. No matter what life loses, but … to get all children back to school with a safe education, nutrition, and the best outcome of life, the background is theoretically risky. “Some people might see it as a bargain.”

Wow. Wow, wow. Only a few kids will die, but they don’t have to face technical difficulties and inconveniences while studying on Zoom ??

Also, notice that they say they will be “safe” at school in just one sentence after listing the mortality rates. ?? Suffering. Here is vid btw:

As a heart surgeon, Dr. Oz promotes coronavirus hydroxychloroquine, a disease that can lead to heart death, even if it has not been proven. Now he thinks that only 2-3% of the dead children do not go back to school. He is a heartless surgeon. Or the spirit. photo.twitter.com / uqNskAuua9

– Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 16, 2020

No, we understand that he did not specifically say that 2-3% of those children would die. Probably 2-3% of the country’s population (6 to 9 million people), only some of them are likely to have children. Often, parents or grandparents transmitted the virus when they returned home.

What is not better?

The return was immediate. Almost immediately after the announcement, it contained the words “only 2-3%,” “Dr. Oz,” and “appetite.” TwitterThousands resent the fact that it prioritizes the status quo over the value of life.

What causes a doctor to make such a sensitive transaction? It fits a lot of things Donald TrumpWe are calling for the country to be reopened and allowed to land where chips and bodies fall.

You’ve probably heard Trump say several times: “We can’t cure the problem below.”

We don’t know about you, but if we hate the feeling of being stuck at home for months, we have no choice but to enlighten and torment so many people. That is, we must speak from the heart.

Related: Yes, Kanye plans to vote for Trump

But why? OprahAccording to TV’s second favorite document, “POS POTUS” supports philosophy in addition to money.

If you didn’t know, Trump appointed Dr. Oz to his administration’s Sports, Fitness and Nutrition Board, so they’re really tight. Controversial facts have appeared regularly on Fox News, often promoting hydroxychloroquine as a possible cure for malaria. You know, one Trump was an anti-plague expert, but he did self-promotion Dr. Anthony Fauchi it has no scientific basis. (However Rudy Juliani owns its own shares. The company that does it Michael Cohen admitted that he had paid the president to meet with the audience before he was imprisoned.)

Trump seems to be watching; According to the New York Times, the president said he needed to talk to his medical team and the TV doctor. Yes.

Oh, BTW – there are always tweets …

Remember, the worst doctors are the famous doctors. If you see their names or read about them in the newspaper, stay away!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

We are starting to negotiate with Trump.

(Photo courtesy of Fox News / YouTube / WENN / Instar.)