Takeaway.com’s Just Eat Buyout faces a setback

After a UK competition authority announced that it was considering buying Just Eat, food company Takeaway.com announced that the forecast timing of the acquisition would be longer than expected. According to a statement by Takeaway.com, Just Eat will be known as Just Eat Takeaway.com from late January, and the company’s shares will start trading in February with the new moniker, Reuters reported.

Just Eat shareholders reached a total of $ 8.2 billion in early January on Prosus NV’s competing offer. However, the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) announced on Thursday (January 23) that an investigation into the agreement may be underway. The regulator said it had requested comments from interested parties by 6 February. Earlier it was reported that an investigation in the UK could delay the deal.

According to Takeaway, according to previous reports, the CMA wants to determine whether Takeaway would have returned to the UK market without the current deal with Just Eats. The CMA confirmed that it was investigating the matter, but was unable to comment further.

Takeaway left the UK market in 2016 after losing £ 768,000 and generating sales of only £ 76,000. The company claimed that if they hadn’t won the Just Eat Buyout, they wouldn’t have come back. Takeaway said they are open to a CMA investigation and are confident that they will not find any wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, Takeaway.com NV was reported to be nearing victory. Investors holding more than half of Just Eat’s shares said they would approve of Takeaway’s share offer.

