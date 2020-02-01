Takeaway says only food takeover is a complete deal

divide

While the two companies still need approval from a competition authority before merging their activities, Dutch online ordering company Takeaway.com announced that the Just Eat purchase was a closed deal. The Dutch company said the affiliate’s shares would be listed on the London Stock Exchange on February 3, Reuters reported.

Takeaway saw a win on January 10 in its all-stock Just Eat offering that came out ahead of a competing cash offering from Prosus NV. It has been reported that 92.2 percent of the shareholders have submitted shares to the offer, and Takeaway is expected to attempt to squeeze out the remaining balance.

However, an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is still ongoing and the two companies will have to continue working with separate branding and management until this is complete. According to Takeaway, this will happen on March 5. The CMA’s investigation focuses on whether Takeaway might have returned to the UK market if the Just Eat acquisition had not been successful. However, Imbiss claims that this was not the case.

In a separate announcement, Just Eat said it was certain that the combination would not lead to a “significant weakening” of rivalry in the UK food delivery market. It was also noted that it would follow the order of the CMA in full and thus work with the probe.

As previously reported, the scheduled takeover of Takeaway.com will take longer than previously thought. According to previous reports, Just Eat will operate under the name Just Eat Takeaway.com from January and the company’s shares will be traded under the new name from February.

Just-Eat shareholders agreed on Prosus NV’s competing offer totaling $ 8.2 billion in early January. But the CMA announced on January 23 that an investigation into the deal could take place. The regulator requested comments from interested parties by 6 February.

