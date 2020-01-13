Takeaways From The Golden Globe

Loading...

Yes, the Golden Globes are over. However, here are some important upgrades to keep in mind at the end of the show:

Ricky Gervis hosts

Ricky Gervais hosted and received media criticism for his opening monologue. Many news agencies criticized him for being too harsh and making it uncomfortable on a night that meant estimating a year of exemplary television and cinema. If these writers and critics had actually watched the Golden Globe, they would have seen that most of Gervais’s jokes had met with plenty of laughter. Sure, yes, like all comedians, some of his jokes fell. However, most of his jokes were timely and played well in his audience, including those in the room and those who watched from their televisions.

One of the most important principles of comedy is always to attack and never to attack below. Those who criticize Gervais’s opening monologue had a problem with it because his jabs at the actors were considered by them to be offensive. However, Gervais is also a public figure in Hollywood and everyone who was joking is more famous than the one who was so undoubtedly attacked. This is the way most opening monologues for awards awards are dealt with and why many comedians can be funny to Hollywood celebrities because they are almost always attacked.

Ellen and Tom Hanks, Honors of the Night

Ellen DeGeneres won the Golden Globes Carol Burnett Award, which honors high television achievement. Kate McKinnon introduced Ellen with a wonderful and funny speech where she said what Ellen did for her and many other people. Ellen not only makes people laugh but she inspires people to live their truths. If McKinnon’s speech had not fully expressed this sentiment, then Ellen’s clip package certainly did. The package not only highlighted Ellen’s career from her comic series to her talk show to express Dory, but also highlighted some of Ellen’s wonderful humanitarian work. From charity acts to always being kind and making people smile, Ellen is definitely worthy of this award.

Ellen’s speech further indicated the reason for her honor. Her speech was hilarious and she had a great message reminding the public why she was there, why they were attending. Ellen joked about her husband and her children that everyone knows she doesn’t have. “You all know me,” Ellen said. There are connections we make with the people we see on television and Ellen is definitely one of those people that many connect with. People tune in to see her so they can smile, laugh, be happy and get that special Ellen charm.

Tom Hanks won the Cecil B. DeMille Golden Globe Award for excellence in film. Hanks’ clip package also reminded the audience why they love him. Not that anyone needs a reminder of why great Tom Hanks is great. Hanks gave an emotional and related speech, not only discussing his career but also passing on knowledge to other actors and to people in general. Hanks’ advice is good for everyone. Come up with ideas and you are on time. Only the man who brought us Forrest Gump and portrayed Mr. Rogers could transmit this knowledge to a generation that needed it.

Trailblazing Awkwafina

On a night where, despite excellence during the year, a female director was not appointed. Awkwafina won for best actress in film music or comedy who became the first woman of Asian descent to win this category. This was also the first candidate for the Golden Ball and the first win. This comedic and talented actress, who some may have first heard of at Ocean’s 8, is definitely going and will be in Hollywood for years to come.