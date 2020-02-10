Taken by nCoV, Asian group of companies to transport three million Malaysian medical gloves to Wuhan | Malaysia

The Young President Organization (YPO) Sea Dragon’s regional chapter donates three million medical gloves to hospital workers in Wuhan, China who have been at the forefront of the fight against the nCoV outbreak in 2019. – Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, February 10 – The Young President Organization’s (YPO) regional chapter has donated three million medical gloves to hospital workers in Wuhan, China, who have been at the forefront in the fight against the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) since last December.

The gloves manufactured by Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd will be shipped on the street today and are expected to be delivered to 71 hospitals in Wuhan on February 16.

“YPO Sea Dragon Chapter is directly affected by the Wuhan corona virus. We canceled our upcoming events in Seoul and Taiwan and our business was also severely disrupted.

“The fabric of communities and activities inside and outside of China is slowly being torn apart, and we see it as our duty to do everything we can to help alleviate the situation, particularly at the epicenter of the crisis,” said the forum’s deputy China’s Voon Wai said here in the Comfort Rubber Gloves office yesterday during an inspection of the show with members of the YPO Sea Dragon regional chapter, Chew Wai Ming, Siang Lim and Seah Yeok Chee, before the gloves were loaded onto a truck.

YPO Sea Dragon is a business organization made up of managing directors. The regional chapter includes members from Malaysia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Myanmar.

Lai said that glove donation was a way for members to express their feelings about their Chinese counterparts in the face of the health and economic crisis.

“We want our friends and the Chinese people to know that we care, that we show solidarity with them and that we are happy to help,” he added.

Sean Cheang, Executive Director of Comfort Rubber Gloves, who is also a member of the regional chapter of YPO Sea Dragon, said that it took five days to manufacture the 3.74 million gloves.

“These gloves are not suitable for operations. They are examination gloves that are typically used in patient examination, blood sampling, and some other medical work, ”he said.

Lai said the idea was launched on January 27 after one of her China-based members sent a message looking for medical supplies to protect medical workers in Wuhan.

He said the group had the idea of ​​shipping gloves because Malaysia is the largest manufacturer of rubber gloves with a global market share of over 60 percent.

“After subsequent discussions, we found that every form of protective clothing was required,” he said.

According to Lai, the group was able to obtain the three million gloves worth RM 300,000 within two weeks.

“After identifying the source of the quality, Comfort Rubber Gloves nitrile gloves that met the requirements set by the Chinese authorities, we started our fundraiser on January 30th and on February 3rd we had our goal through the friendly contributions of our employees reaches YPO SEA Dragon members, ”he said.

According to Lai, another 740,000 gloves were sponsored by Comfort Rubber Gloves to support the YPO Sea Dragon initiative.

Lai Voon Wai, deputy forum representative for the Young President Organization (YPO) Regional Chapter for Sea Dragon, is showing three million medical gloves for hospital workers in Wuhan, China. – Picture by Farhan Najib

The biggest challenge for the group was figuring out how to take the gloves to the hospitals they needed, as many flights to China had been stopped due to the outbreak.

But Lai said the process had taught YPO Sea Dragon to expand its options and consider logistical alternatives.

“Through the introduction of one of our China members, who made our own donations at the front line, collected external donations and provided urgently needed material for the Wuhan crisis, we were able to connect with our preferred partner in the China region Hubei Charity Federation” , he said.

“Finally, we released a list of 71 hospitals that will benefit directly from the gloves. Only 200,000 gloves can be distributed by HBCF at our discretion,” he added.

He reported that the group decided to ship gloves to China after it decided that it would be more time-consuming to find air freight companies that were ready to transport their medical supplies on short notice.

He thanked ICCL Express Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of ICCL Sdn Bhd, Malaysia, and YFL (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of YATFAI Group, Hong Kong, and TVC Transport Co Ltd, Thailand, for the agreement to fund the cost of the Transport from Malaysia to China via Thailand and Vietnam.

Mohd Heerman Haminnudin, chief executive officer of the ICCL group, who was also present, said the overland trip to Wuhan will take approximately seven days.

“It will take about six to eight hours from Malaysia to the Thai border. The container is then reloaded onto a Thailand truck and takes approximately 35 hours to reach Thakhek in Laos.

“It will take another 22 hours from Thakhek to Lang Son in Vietnam before it reaches Ping Xiang in China. From there, the container is transferred to a Chinese truck and takes another 24 hours to reach Wuhan, ”he said.