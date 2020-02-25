taking-in-free-of-charge-pancakes-at-ihop-tuesday-positive-aspects-valley-kid’s-healthcare-facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Are you in the mood for pancakes?

Valley Children’s Hospital and the Worldwide Household of Pancakes are coming jointly to celebrate National Pancake Day and to assistance patients in will need.

Love a complimentary small stack of pancakes at IHOP for its 15th yearly Countrywide Pancake Working day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In return, attendees are asked to aid make a variation by leaving a donation of any dimensions.

All donations gathered at places throughout the Valley will right gain Valley Children’s Medical center, which offers pediatric healthcare services to much more than one.3 million little ones in 12 counties.

In addition to a absolutely free quick stack of pancakes, IHOP is providing attendees the possibility to earn no cost pancakes for existence and other prizes.

IHOP and its franchisees set a target of increasing $four million to guidance Children’s Wonder Network Hospitals, together with Valley Kid’s.