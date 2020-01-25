Taking Vicki Gunvalson at the RHOC outputs of her and Tamra Judge – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML15ee33ad6f34670938db37bfff49df6a11%

Vicki Gunvalson Y Tamra judge they take a double leap of faith with their sudden departure from the real housewives of Orange County.

Gunvalson, 57, was the most experienced star of Bravo’s reality show, as he appeared in the 14 seasons, the latter of which meant a reduced role for her. She announced her departure on Friday, and considered herself the “OC OG”. Judge, 52, was the second most experienced star in the series and joined her in the third season. She revealed on Saturday that she was leaving.

“It has been 12 wild years. But it’s time to move on. I’m sad to leave, but I’m very excited about my future. I love you ❤️ you (peace gesture),” wrote Judge on Instagram, in addition to a photo of her and her husband Eddie Judge.

“We have shared many good and not so good moments together and it has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Gunvalson, who occasionally fought with Judge in the show. “Thelma and Louise … now, where do you want to go?!”

Her fiance Steve Lodge He wrote: “Forward and up, good luck my friends.”

Gunvalson’s son-in-law Ryan Culberson commented: “It’s time to move to North Carolina!”

Judge, mother of four children and grandmother, said Persons that he has “rejected a chance to return to the show in a limited role,” and now “looks forward to the life away from the cameras.”

Gunvalson, mother of two children and also grandmother, said after his departure on Instagram that “he has worked on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring.”

“My Westwood One podcast will be launched soon and I will have much more to say about this in Scream with Vicki,” she wrote.

(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).

