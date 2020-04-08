TAL Education plunges into the after-hour on commercial fraud disclosure

ADR TAL Education Group (TAL) – Receive a report plunged into overtime negotiations on Tuesday after the Chinese education company revealed a case of apparent employee sales fraud.

The company said in a statement that it “discovered irregularities and violations of the company’s conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the new” Light Class “introduced by the Company” during a routine audit.

The company “suspects that the employee in question has conspired with external suppliers to mistakenly inflate” Light Class “sales by contracting contracts and other documentation,” according to the statement.

TAL said that “Light Class” sales accounted for approximately 3% -4% of the company’s total estimated revenue for the year ended February 29.

The company said the employee had been taken into custody by the local police.

TAL shares fell $ 12.22, or 22%, to $ 43.60 in after-hour trading. ADR of two other Chinese education companies, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (EDU) – Get reports and GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) – Get the report, also greatly decreased in late trading.

Last week, Luckin Coffee (LK) – Get Report ADRs lost around 80% of their value before being stopped, after the company revealed that it had launched an investigation into “fabricated” reports that could have amounted to more than $ 300 million.

