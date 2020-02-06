Talented 2021 offensive guard withdraws from Georgia

Recruitment never stops in big college football. Jared Wilson, a promising 3-star offensive guard from North Carolina, gave everyone an example of this early Thursday morning.

Georgia tidied up the finishing touches on Wednesday for its high-level 2020 recruitment class. Wilson is now the second 2021 class release in Georgia.

His decision is made less than 20 hours after the good news for the 2020 class on National Singing Day.

The North Carolina-born man was closely associated with Sam Pittman when he made his decision. He didn’t know much about Matt Luke. It wasn’t an instant connection since Luke had a lot of hubs to make sure that All-Americans like Broderick Jones (signed), Chad Lindberg (signed), Tate Ratledge (signed), and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (signed)) remained bulldogs for the 2020 class.

Wilson made a good “Junior Day” visit to Georgia in January. He felt good about Georgia.

But it now seems clear that he felt good when he recently attended other schools, including one that recently attended his home state of North Carolina Tar Heels.

They say it’s blue sky, what do you think? ?? @SSearels @CoachPhilLongo @CoachMackBrown pic.twitter.com/9kqFkTYjSY

– Jared Wilson (@ j_wilson55) January 27, 2020

He shared his decision to leave Georgia on his personal Twitter account. He said the Bulldogs will remain one of his top choices, but felt the need to explore all of his options further.

Please respect my decision, my recruitment has officially resumed. pic.twitter.com/tYa3249xm8

– Jared Wilson (@ j_wilson55) February 6, 2020

Wilson did not want to conduct interviews for the time being. For the most part, he didn’t need it. Especially after honestly sharing his thoughts in this tweet.

“It was difficult for me to say that I felt committed to the UGA while visiting other schools,” he wrote.

Wilson is a 3 star recruit and number 16 in the nation and number 353 for the 2021 cycle in the 247Sports composite ratings.

With this decision, the Bulldogs have only two obligations for the 2021 class. These two perspectives are 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff and 4-star DB David Daniel.

Daniel and Vanda Griffin are both in-state recruits. They are also among the country’s top 45 recruits for the 2021 class.